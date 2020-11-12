Douglas County, Jeffco Schools, Greeley-Evans School Districts Move To Remote LearningMore schools in Colorado are moving to remote learning for all grades amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

45 minutes ago

No New Growth In East Troublesome FireFire crews say recent snow has diminished much of the smoke coming from the interior of the fire burning in Rocky Mountain National Park.

48 minutes ago

Support Denver Restaurants During Fall Restaurant Week185 Denver restaurants are offering multi-course meals for discount prices.

2 hours ago

Denver Restaurants Gearing Up For First Ever Fall Restaurant WeekAs most restaurants operate at 25% capacity, they're hoping for brisk business for Denver Restaurant Week in the fall.

2 hours ago

Visitors Staying In Summit County Could Face A Fine & Jail Time If They Do Not Follow Public Health OrdersThose wanting to stay in rental properties in Summit County must make sure they have 10 people or less and those people can only be from two different households.

3 hours ago

As Coronavirus Cases Increase A 'Dramatic' Nursing Shortage Is Adding To COVID Woes For Colorado HospitalsCBS4 found that hospitals on Colorado's Front Range facing a surge in COVID patients have found themselves short of nurses in the midst of the pandemic, and are scrambling to hire travel nurses and make sure they keep the nurses they have by paying healthy incentives to nurses picking up extra shifts.

3 hours ago