AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The mayor of Aurora wants to give residents another chance to vote on the city’s pit bull ban. Mayor Mike Coffman said he believes voters might approve a measure similar to the one that just passed in Denver.
Coffman acknowledged that a ballot question about repealing Aurora’s breed ban “failed overwhelmingly” back in 2014. But he believes voters would approve a new ballot question that included the ownership requirements listed in Denver’s new bill.
“I think that the fundamental difference was that the 2020 Denver ballot question was proactive in mentioning public safety concerns while the 2014 Aurora proposal was silent about that,” Coffman stated.
“I will be taking the language used by Denver and requesting that our city council refer it as a ballot question for the November 2021 election,” he added.
Denver’s measure requires owners to get a provisional permit. Owners are required to pay an annual fee, microchip the animal and comply with additional requirements set by Denver Animal Protection. There is also a limit of two pit bulls per home.