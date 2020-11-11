Comments
ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Video posted by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) shows a skier-triggered slide near Independence Pass outside Aspen this week.
The skier carefully navigates their way down the steep slope above tree line. Then you see where they trigger a small avalanche.
The skier got lucky and wasn’t hurt.
Avalanche experts say there’s just enough weak snow that’s been covered up by new, wind-drifted snow, and that under-layer is what can easily slip right now.
Remember to bring a partner, all your avalanche equipment, make a plan, and check conditions before heading into the backcountry this year.