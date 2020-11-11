CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A hunter died after being shot in Grand County on Monday. It happened in a remote area by State Bridge Recreation Site, located north of Trough Road and west of Kremmling.

The family of the hunter identified him to CBS4 as 25-year-old Simon Howell from Cumberland, Maryland.

Simon Howell (credit: Howell family)

The investigation into the deadly shooting is being investigated by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the 14th Judicial District Attorney, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said that hunting fatalities are rare. The most recent happened nearly two years ago in Grand County, in November 2018.

Comments (3)
  1. Robert Gift says:
    November 11, 2020 at 1:05 am

    So.rry.
    Accidental shooting? Hit by a stray projectile from having no backstop?
    Was he wearing blaze orange other than justhe cap?
    What does one do with dead squirrels?

    Reply
  2. fedwithamission says:
    November 10, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    Hunters get no sympathy

    Reply
    1. Kim says:
      November 11, 2020 at 5:07 am

      Heartless SOB. A family is mourning.

      Reply

