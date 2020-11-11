Comments (3)
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A hunter died after being shot in Grand County on Monday. It happened in a remote area by State Bridge Recreation Site, located north of Trough Road and west of Kremmling.
The family of the hunter identified him to CBS4 as 25-year-old Simon Howell from Cumberland, Maryland.
The investigation into the deadly shooting is being investigated by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the 14th Judicial District Attorney, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
No arrests have been made.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said that hunting fatalities are rare. The most recent happened nearly two years ago in Grand County, in November 2018.
So.rry.
Accidental shooting? Hit by a stray projectile from having no backstop?
Was he wearing blaze orange other than justhe cap?
What does one do with dead squirrels?
Hunters get no sympathy
Heartless SOB. A family is mourning.