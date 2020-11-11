AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A showdown between a robber and a store clerk in Aurora was caught on camera. Both men had guns, and the clerk wound up getting hurt. Now police are looking for the robber.

It happened on Nov. 2 at 9:45 a.m. at the PJ Mart on the 900 block of South Peoria Street.

The robber is initially seen in the surveillance video wearing gloves, a hoodie and face mask and going into the store. He walks around and grabs a drink before pointing a handgun at the clerk.

The clerk didn’t back down. He walks around the counter in the video with a gun of his own. The robber gets on the ground, raises his hands and apparently puts the gun down. But then the video shows the clerk approaching him and trying to kick the gun away. Then the robber grabs the gun again and it’s not entirely clear what happens next as they scuffle. Police say the clerk wound up getting shot and injured.

Moments later the robber is seen in the video running out of the store with a gun in his hand.

Anyone with information about the crime who might be able to help investigators is asked to call Aurora police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 for a reward of up to $2,000. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The suspect was described as being between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 and he weighed between 130 and 145 pounds. He was described as being white or Hispanic.