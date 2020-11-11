Comments
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Golden Police Department is asking for help identifying three suspects accused of robbing a Home Depot. Investigators said the suspects loaded up a shopping cart with items at 16900 West Colfax Avenue in Golden.
When a loss prevention officer confronted the trio, police said one of the suspects pulled out an axe. The suspects left the parking lot in a white Ford F-150 with no license plates.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.