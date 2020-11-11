Comments
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The number of positive coronavirus cases at the El Paso County Jail has dropped dramatically in just two days. Jail officials said it’s because inmates under quarantine for COVID-19 were categorized in the positive list until they finished their quarantine period.
The number of positive coronavirus cases at the jail was at 911 on Monday and dropped to 148 on Wednesday. The number of staff has gone down from 73 employees at the jail to just 17.
Since the pandemic began, the El Paso County Jail said that a total of 88 staff members and 863 inmates have had lab-confirmed coronavirus cases.
