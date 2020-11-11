Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — You won’t be able to get a coronavirus test from one of Denver’s free community testing sites on Wednesday. They are all closed due to the Veterans Day holiday, but the state’s free testing site at Water World remained open.
Copter4 captured a long line of cars waiting to be tested at Water World on Tuesday.
Denver’s current seven-day positivity rate is 12.9%, well above the CDC’s recommended guideline of 5% or lower.
