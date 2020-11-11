DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Douglas County School District is asking families to prepare for the possibility of a return to remote learning. This comes amid a surge in coronavirus cases in both Douglas County and across Colorado.

DCSD released a statement on Wednesday morning urging parents and families to prepare for a “likely transition” to remote learning beginning after Thanksgiving Break and through the Winter Break.

The statement reads, COVID-19 cases continue to rise at a concerning rate in Douglas County, and across Colorado. The Douglas County School District (DCSD) is close to reaching a level of concern that would cause us to make a switch from In-Person learning to Remote learning. We are asking our families to prepare for a likely transition to remote learning beginning after Thanksgiving Break (Monday, November 30 through Winter Break). Should DCSD make the official decision to move to remote learning, families will be provided with as much advance notice as possible.

The Douglas County School Board met Tuesday night where the subject of remote learning was the focus of the meeting. The school board said that although schools are doing a good job of helping prevent the spread of coronavirus, people are getting sick outside of school because of large gatherings.

“I get we want to be normal, I want my daughter to have a normal experience, too. But we’ve got to change some of those behaviors,” said DCSD interim superintendent Cory Wise during the Tuesday night meeting.

The positivity rate average across Colorado is more than 12%. The return to remote learning follows a trend across much of Colorado, including Denver Public Schools for all students except ECE-2nd grade, Cherry Creek Schools and schools in Boulder and Adams counties.

