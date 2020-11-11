(CBS4) – F-16 fighter jets from the Colorado National Guard will be doing a flyover to commemorate Veterans Day on Wednesday. The jets will be launched from Buckley Air Force base in Aurora and the goal is to fly over places where ceremonies are taking place.
At approximately 11:11 a.m. they will be over Loveland. At 11:48 a.m. they will be over Durango. The pilots will end their flight over Grand Junction at 12:05 p.m.
In a prepared statement, U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler, commander, 140th Wing, said the following:
“We are honored to fly over our local Veterans Day events and are humbled by the support and appreciation our communities provide to veterans and their military service. … We’re all standing on the shoulders of giants, the freedoms we have today are a gift from the generations of brave men and women who fought for our nation before us and those who continue to serve today.”
