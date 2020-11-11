CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Breckenridge Ski Resort joins the ranks of Colorado ski areas opening thanks to new snow. Breckenridge says they will open on Nov. 13.

(credit: CBS)

Pass holder reservations for Nov. 13-20 opened on Wednesday. The resort is open exclusively to pass holders between Nov. 13 and Dec. 7.

Skiers can access 90 acres of terrain by the BreckConnect Gondola, Colorado SuperChair, 5-Chair and Rip’s Ride. The ski resort says as more terrain opens later in the year, more guests will be allowed.

Face coverings and physical distancing are required.

Danielle Chavira

