BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder Valley School District will switch to remote learning starting next week. The district’s superintendent, Rob Anderson, sent a letter home to families saying in part, “Unfortunately, the contact tracing team has been overrun with cases and with growing quarantines, we simply do not have enough school or district staff to fill all the gaps.”
Remote learning will continue until the start of the next semester, on Jan. 5, if cases improve, the district says.
They say as more staff members are quarantined, they’re having a hard time getting enough adults to supervise students.
“We remain committed to doing whatever we can to serve the students who need our help the very most, which is why we are looking for ways to bring back students in our most intensive programs,” said Anderson.