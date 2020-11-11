Investigators Returned To A Home In Aurora For A Second Day In Connection To The Search For Lashaya StineA tip lead investigators to the home in Aurora near the spot where Lashaya was last seen four years ago.

33 minutes ago

A Retired Army Veteran Was Gifted With A Brand New Car Today!A retired Army specialist who was injured in Iraq received a new set of wheels as a thank you for her service. The new car was due to a partnership between Freedom Alliance and US Bank.

37 minutes ago

More Schools Are Considering Going Remote As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise In ColoradoDouglas and Jefferson counties are considering changing to remote learning while schools in Fort Morgan will be transitioning to all remote in the coming days.

49 minutes ago

F-16s From Buckley Air Force Base Honored Colorado Veterans With A FlyoverA global pandemic couldn’t stop the city of Loveland from celebrating Veterans Day and honoring the countless military members who have served to protect the United State of America.

57 minutes ago

'Tragic Situation': Simon Howell Reportedly Shot By Fellow HunterThe Grand County District Attorney’s office says a decision on charges, related to a Monday morning hunting fatality, would be made within the next week. Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported that the man had been shot by another member party.

1 hour ago

COVID In Colorado: More Coloradans Getting Tested, Supply DecreasingColorado hit a record with more than 40,000 COVID-19 tests administered in a single day. Coronavirus cases continue to soar throughout the state and more people are lining up to get tested. Colorado has dozens of testing locations, but the increased demand is draining supply.

1 hour ago