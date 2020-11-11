Comments
ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado’s mountain towns are getting creative during the coronavirus pandemic. In Aspen, that means “warming centers” to help keep shoppers and diners warm while they wait outside during the cold months of winter.
The Aspen City Council gave the OK to build a handful of the warming centers which look like patios and are made to keep people warm while they wait outside restaurants and shops.
Due to rising coronavirus cases, restaurants and other businesses have had to limit capacity, sometimes at 25%, which would keep some waiting outside.
The funding to build the warming centers is coming from a grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation.