Bonfils-Stanton Foundation
Friday, November 20th
12:00 – 1:30pm
The Annual Awards Program acknowledges and celebrates leaders in our community who make a meaningful impact on Denver’s arts and culture landscape by naming an ‘Artist’ honoree, ‘Community Service in the Arts’ honoree, and ‘Arts and Society’ honoree. Bonfils-Stanton Foundation is honoring Ed Dwight, Marcela de la Mar, Susan and Jeremy Shamos, and Catherine O’Neill Thorn for making significant and unique contributions to Denver’s arts and culture scene. This year’s 35th Annual Awards Celebration is open to the public and free to attend. Register here.