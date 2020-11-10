SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – It has been six months since Suzanne Morphew was reported missing. She disappeared after leaving her home for a bike ride on Mother’s Day.

Her husband, Barry Morphew, told CBS4’s Jamie Leary that he believes she was abducted. Last month, he said his daughters are terrified to return to the house. He said the family has been renting a home nearby for the last several weeks — and they were selling the house.

Morphew’s brother, Andrew Moorman, said on the Dr. Phil show that he believes Barry murdered his sister, despite the fact investigators have not identified a person of interest.

Moorman organized a volunteer search for his sister in the area around her home in September.

At time, Morman said he did not expect to find his sister alive.

“At some point you have to realize, when somebody is missing for so long, the chances of that diminish dramatically,” Moorman said. “There’s always a chance, but I think it’s very slim at this point.”

Moorman said his sister’s cell phone stopped working the day she disappeared.

“I think her cell phone was destroyed after that. And I really suspect foul play, if you want the truth of the matter,” Moorman said.

In July local, state, and federal investigators searched the Morphew property west of Salida again. At that time, investigators said they hadn’t ruled anyone out as a suspect.

“This case remains very active, as more than a dozen investigators are aggressively working this case on a daily basis,” Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said in July. “And until we determine what happened to Suzanne, we can’t discount any scenario or formally eliminate anyone from suspicion.”

In May, the sheriff’s office, the FBI and CBI conducted a three-day search at a residential construction site east of Salida. The property owner told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger that Suzanne’s husband, Barry, laid the dirt at the riverfront property.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said they did not make any connection to Suzanne’s case.

Family members say Suzanne’s husband, Barry Morphew was out of town in Denver, when she disappeared. On May 17, he released a video pleading for his wife’s safe return.

“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back,” said Barry Morphew. “We love you. We miss you. The girls need you. No questions asked. However much they want, I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you. I want you back so bad.”

The public is asked to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.

The investigation is still ongoing. It is still considered a missing person case.