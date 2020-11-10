Comments
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A hunter died after being shot in Grand County on Monday. It happened in a remote area by State Bridge Recreation Site, located north of Trough Road and west of Kremmling.
The investigation into the deadly shooting is being investigated by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the 14th Judicial District Attorney, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
The deceased hunter has not been identified. No arrests have been made.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said that hunting fatalities are rare. The most recent happened nearly two years ago in Grand County, in November 2018.