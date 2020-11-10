DENVER (CBS4) – A statewide program to prevent violence among students is receiving fewer tips. Safe2Tell officials say anonymous tip volume dropped 56% in October compared to the same month in 2019.
Officials cite the likely reasons are delayed school openings and remote learning. In all, the program received 1,189 tips; 256 were suicide threats; 100 were welfare checks; 69 were school complaints.
They add many other complaints were related to COVID-19. Program officials say those should be reported to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Additionally, false tips are down to 1.7% from 2.5%.
Reports can be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 1-877-542-7233, online at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app.
