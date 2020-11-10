(CBS4)- Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning certainly seems to be enjoying himself in retirement, particularly on the golf course. The Sheriff is set to play in his second televised celebrity golf match in six months on Friday, Nov. 27. His partner this time around? One of the NBA’s best. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

Manning and Curry will play a skins match against pro golfer Phil Mickelson and NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, AZ. Dubbed “The Match: Champions For Change” the event will benefit Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“Capital One’s The Match in May was such a memorable experience for me — not just competing against rivals and friends but, more importantly, contributing to COVID-19 and food insecurity relief efforts,” Manning said. “I’m proud of the work the PeyBack Foundation has done to support (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) students in both Louisiana and Tennessee, and I’m looking forward to helping raise additional funding and awareness for HBCUs through Capital One’s The Match.”

Last time out, Manning and his partner Tiger Woods were the winners besting Tom Brady and Mickelson as the event generated over $20 million for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Manning is no slouch on the course, currently a 4.8 on the USGA Handicap Index. His playing partner, Curry, is no slouch himself having been rated somewhere between a scratch (0 handicap) and 0.6 golfer over the years. He’s played two events on the Korn Ferry Tour, the minor league of the PGA Tour, in the last several years.

The Match: Champions For Change is set for Friday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. Mountain Time on TNT.