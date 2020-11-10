(CBS4)- November is Salute to Service month in the NFL with teams across the league taking part in activities to thank and honor those serving in the armed forces. In a video released on Twitter Sunday, former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning did his part in working with the program, taking time to call an Air Force veteran.

Jessica Astorga, a 13-year veteran of the Air Force, was deployed twice overseas as a critical care nurse. A “huge Peyton Manning fan,” Astorga got a surprise call from the legendary quarterback this weekend.

Jessica Astorga served 13 years in the @usairforce and continues to help veterans in her community.

“First off, thanks for being a great supporter and fan of mine,” Manning said. “But more importantly, thank you for your service to our country and your sacrifice, all the work that you do with WoVeN. Just know that I’m a fan of yours, as well. …

“Keep up the great work you’re doing to help many others. Just know that you’re in my thoughts and my prayers, and I’ll be pulling for you. Thanks for being a big fan of mine.”

Astorga battled through depression after her two tours and now works as part of WoVeN, a network of women veterans aimed to “foster connections and build relationships in local communities and across the nation.”