DENVER (CBS4) – Michael Malone is urging people in Denver and across Colorado to follow the newest coronavirus guidelines. The Denver Nuggets head coach recorded a video over the weekend where he asked that “everyone to follow the updated COVID protocols.”

The City of Denver’s Home by 10 public health order that went into effect on Sunday requires people to be home by 10 p.m., although there are exemptions such as for critical businesses and for people traveling to and from work. Certain businesses that serve alcohol will be required to close at 10 p.m. Residents are also asked to avoid gathering or mixing with other households.

Malone also wants everyone to follow the health recommendations to wear a mask when not at home and to wash hands often. He also urged everyone to isolate themselves if they think they’ve been exposed to coronavirus and to get tested if they aren’t feeling well.

“Let’s all do our part to get this thing under control so we can beat this virus together,” Malone said.

Violators of Denver’s health order could face a $999 fine and 300 days in jail, but officials said they expect a high level of compliance and hope to do a minimal level of enforcement. The goal is to avoid another Stay at Home order.

The Denver Nuggets 2020-2021 season is looking like it will start in late December. So far it’s not clear if fans will be allowed at games.