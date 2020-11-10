GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4)– Loveland Ski Area will be the fourth ski resort to open in Colorado when it cranks up the lifts on Wednesday. Loveland will join Wolf Creek, Keystone and Arapahoe Basin.

Chets Dream will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily. The ski area will remain open until it closes for the season in May 2021.

“We have been waiting to welcome everyone back to the mountain since our season ended in March and are happy to announce that Opening Day is finally here,” said COO Rob Goodell in a statement. “We want to do everything we can to make sure we remain open for the entire season and are counting on everyone to do their part to help keep the season going. Be safe and be smart so we can keep skiing & riding. We invite everyone to come celebrate the start of what is sure to be another great season with us on Wednesday.”

There are coronavirus restrictions in place, lift tickets will need to be purchased in advance online, there are no walkup ticket sales. Other restrictions include face masks and social distancing while in line for the lift, on the list and in the dining areas.