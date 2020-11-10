DENVER (CBS4) – A craft brewing company in Denver is remembering one of its brewers — Jason Buehler, the 43-year-old who fell and died in a mountain climbing accident near Aspen late last week. Buehler was head brewer at Denver Beer Company taproom and was a resident of Niwot.

“Today we have incredibly sad news to share,” the company wrote on Facebook on Monday. “We have lost our great friend and Head Brewer Jason Buehler.”

On Friday Buehler was traversing the ridge between South Maroon Peak and North Maroon Peak when he fell 500 to 1,000 feet down a narrow, southeast-facing gulley below North Maroon’s summit.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help Buehler’s family. The page states that Buehler leaves behind a wife and three children. It states that Buehler completed more than 30 of Colorado’s 14ers.

“There is nothing we can say that can possibly convey the way we are feeling right now. He was our glue. He was our inspiration. He was our energy,” the Denver Beer Co. post goes on to say. “We know that there are so many more people that he has connected with than we can even possibly imagine. It was one of his truest traits. Jason was magnetic. If you were lucky enough to have a beer with him, you were damn lucky. From Ohio to Mexico, Brazil, Platte St. and beyond, he leaves friends wishing for just one more. He shared his knowledge with other brewers and spent his time learning about unique local ingredients and brewing culture. Jason could walk into a brewery anywhere, and instantly be friends with everyone, regardless of whether they spoke the same language.”

“As a brewer, Jason was one of the greatest talents in the industry. The GABF and World Beer Cup hardware he amassed in his career is only the beginning of that story. The rest of it is in our pint glasses. And will continue to be for a long, long time as we brew his recipes in his honor. We love you JB. You will remain forever in our hearts.”

Feedback on climbing websites describes the hike to South Maroon Peak and the scramble across to North Maroon — a combination referred to as the Maroon Bells Traverse — as a difficult trek amid unstable stone, faint trail, steep drop-offs, and possible falling rock dislodged by mountain goats or other climbers from above.