DENVER (CBS4) – Police released new details about a bizarre kidnapping that ended at Denver International Airport. A Utah babysitter was arrested at DIA on Nov. 7 after police and the FBI say she took a baby boy from his mother.

Emily Luciano, 31, was watching the young child and two of his older siblings on Friday. According to arrest documents, the children’s mother asked her to watch them overnight because she feared she had COVID-19, according to police documents. Luciano later dropped off the two older siblings with another woman, whom the mother did not know, because Luciano said she had a dentist appointment. Luciano then told the mother she would take the children to a birthday party, but later told her she had car trouble and her phone was dying.

It was then, police say, Luciano drove to the St. George Regional Airport and flew to Denver with the baby boy. Police say she claimed he was her child, saying his last name was Luciano.

The mother told investigators she didn’t know if Luciano would leave the country, but said she has family in the Philippines. Luciano reportedly did not have any documents for the boy.

Investigators were able to talk with Luciano on social media, however they say she misled them along the way.

Law enforcement then pinged her phone near Colorado Springs sometime on Saturday. They say she rented a car there and was driving back to DIA. She apparently had a flight back to St. George at 12:22 p.m. It is not clear how she ended up in Colorado Springs in the first place.

Authorities found Luciano and the boy at DIA and arrested her. They say she took the child for unknown reasons.

The child was reunited with is mother unharmed.