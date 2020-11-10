Comments
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The coronavirus outbreak at the El Paso County Jail continues to worsen. A total of 911 inmates out of 1,200 at the jail have tested positive for COVID-19. That’s 76% of the jail population.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says 73 employees at the jail have tested positive for coronavirus. That includes two people who have been hospitalized.
The sheriff’s office has not released any details about the sick employees. The jail also hasn’t confirmed whether any inmates have needed treatment outside of the jail.