Iman Jodeh Makes History Becoming First Muslim Lawmaker In ColoradoIman Jodeh is ready to make the American dream a reality for all. She’s making history as the first Muslim lawmaker in the state of Colorado.

45 minutes ago

CBI Investigating Death Of Simon Howell In Hunting Shooting In Grand CountyA hunter died after being shot in Grand County on Monday.

47 minutes ago

Search For Evidence In Lashaya Stine Case To Continue WednesdayThe FBI and Aurora police spent most of the day Tuesday searching a home for evidence in the disappearance of Lashaya Stine.

48 minutes ago

Executive Order In Elijah McClain Investigation AmendedThe goal of the executive order amendment given by Gov. Jared Polis is to better define the breadth and scope of the Attorney General's authority.

50 minutes ago

More Outdoor Patios With Heaters Being Inspected By Denver FireA team of inspectors from across the city of Denver are working to get as many expanded patios approved as winter weather sets in.

53 minutes ago

El Paso County Jail Coronavirus Cases Surge With 76% Of Inmates Testing PositiveThe coronavirus outbreak at the El Paso County Jail continues to worsen. A total of 911 inmates out of 1,200 at the jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

55 minutes ago