DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Rescue Mission is asking for help to collect 15,000 frozen turkeys for their annual Turkey Drive. Officials with the rescue mission say the drive is even more essential this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s no secret that this year has been hard for our country, city and local communities, but it’s also proven that when we come together, we can provide true change and restoration for the most vulnerable among us,” stated Rescue Mission officials.
The Denver Rescue Mission partners with 100 different churches, schools and non-profits for the Turkey Drive. In addition to making Thanksgiving meals for guests, the Mission plans to distribute 3,000 Thanksgiving Banquets-in-a Box to families and people in need.
The Denver Rescue Mission is asking for the following donations:
- Frozen turkeys weighing 12 pounds or more
- Canned fruit and vegetables
- Canned pumpkin, cranberry and yams
- Boxed stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy
Donors can drop off turkeys at the following locations:
- Ministry Outreach Center
- 5725 E 39th Ave, Denver
- 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
- This is the preferred drop off location
- The Crossing
- 6090 Smith Rd, Denver
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
- Lawrence Street Shelter
- 1130 Park Ave W, Denver
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Accepting Turkeys Nov. 18 – Nov. 25
- Denver Broncos Turkey Donation Site
- 13655 E Broncos Pkwy, Englewood
- Saturday, Nov. 21 only
- 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
As of Monday, the Mission had collected 2,805 turkeys. Officials are reaching out to the community to help reach the goal of 15,000 turkeys by Nov. 25. You can spread the word online using the hashtag #GetGobbled.
The Denver Rescue Mission is also collecting donations online. You can also donate funds by texting “TURKEY” to 24365.
Officials said donations of $15 to $20 are roughly the equivalent of one turkey. Donors can also start their own peer to peer turkey drive fundraiser at this link.