PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A longtime Denver radio DJ, known for giving back to the community, is in need of help after a house fire. Willie B has been a local radio mainstay with KBPI for the past 28 years. He currently hosts the station’s morning show.

On Sunday, Willie and his family were at their home in Parker when a fire started in the garage. Willie B tells CBS4 he noticed the lights go out and then looked out the window to see flames.

Willie B, his wife, and two young children were able to get out of the home safely.

“My God, it just grew all the way up the way and you could just see it move across the ceiling and it engulfed the whole west wall, the hallway where my bathroom is, the garage, and all that stuff really quickly,” He said.

On Tuesday, Willie B showed CBS4 videos and pictures of damage to the home. In the garage, his cars were burned out and covered in soot. Outside, scorched doors and walls showed how quickly the electric fire escalated.

According to Willie, the home isn’t a total loss. Parts of it will need to be rebuilt, and the process will take at least 6 months.

For now, the family of four is staying in a hotel until they can find a temporary home.

“There’s smoke damage, electrical damage, all the outlets just oozed all the black soot and smoke,” Willie B said. “It kind of makes you sad, but when you see the smile on these guys’ faces, and know they’re ok and the wife is ok, you live to fight another day.

Between the repairs and temporary living situation, the next few months will likely be costly for the family, so the radio DJ known for his charitable side is asking for help for a change. Every year, Willie B is a part of refurbishing and giving away cars through the Willie B Foundation, as well as organizing home renovations for families in need through Hammers and Angels.

This week KBPI set up a GoFundMe page for the family. Dozens of listeners have already chipped in.

“It’s really weird being in a situation where you’re on the other end of it,” Willie B said. “It really is amazing that they’ve reached out to help me and I feel completely honored that it’s happening.”