DENVER (CBS4)– The second victim who died after a triple shooting in Denver last week has been identified. William O’Keefe died at Denver Health after he was shot in the early morning hours of Nov. 4.
Police rushed to the scene near Locust Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard after 2 a.m. last Wednesday.
When officers arrived in the 3200 block of Locust Street, they began investigating what appeared to be a double shooting. Two people were treated for injuries.
About three hours later, police located a third shooting victim who was transported to the hospital. One of the previously injured, an adult male later identified as Eric Macias, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The third victim survived the shooting.
What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated.