DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s city council approved Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s 2021 budget on Monday evening. The budget passed almost unanimously in a 12 to 1 vote.

Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca was the only dissenting vote.

The budget has items to help with those experiencing homelessness, rebuilding the economy, keep neighborhoods safe and protect public health.

Hancock said with the coronavirus pandemic, it has been a challenging year for the City of Denver. He released this statement:

“The impacts of COVID-19 on our local economy have been devastating, making the 2021 budget one of the most challenging to produce in recent memory. Yet, this budget is balanced, equitable and fiscally responsible. It reflects the priorities of supporting those who are vulnerable, continuing to respond to the pandemic and protect public health, keeping our neighborhoods safe, and getting people back to work by rebuilding our local economy. I want to thank the members of City Council for their vote tonight, and for their willingness to collaborate and find solutions while maintaining our financial stability.

“As the pandemic continues to affect our community, residents and local businesses, addressing the financial challenges we faced this year will continue to be a top priority in the year ahead. Fortunately, with a new administration coming to the White House, I have hope that a new stimulus deal will be reached that aids the recovery of local governments and struggling Americans and businesses with the support they desperately need right now.”