DENVER (CBS4)– More Colorado State Parks are offering a daily pass to those who visit without a vehicle. Last year, 16 state parks across Colorado offered the pass at less than what a vehicle daily pass costs. Now that’s been extended.
Golden Gate Canyon State Park, Eleven Mile State Park and Roxborough State Park are among the state parks offering a $4 day pass to those who want to visit the park by foot, bicycle or horseback. The fee will go towards park maintenance.
“Increased visitation and use have put a greater demand on our natural resources, services and the facilities we provide to our visitors,” said Lathrop State Park Manager Stacey Koury in a statement. “Our pedestrians and bikers are stewards of our resources, and CPW appreciates their contribution to taking care of our parks.”
A typical daily car pass for the parks is $9-$11.
The list of parks added this year includes Castlewood Canyon, Eleven Mile, Golden Gate Canyon, Jackson Lake, John Martin Reservoir, Lathrop, Mancos, Mueller, Navajo, North Sterling, Ridgway, Roxborough, Paonia, Spinney Mountain, Staunton and St. Vrain.
The discount no-vehicle rate is also being offered at Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, Barr Lake, Crawford, Colorado State Forest, Eldorado Canyon, Elkhead Reservoir, Harvey Gap, Highline Lake, James M. Robb – Colorado River, Lory, Pearl Lake, Rifle Gap, Rifle Falls, Stagecoach, Steamboat Lake, Sweitzer Lake, Sylvan Lake, Trinidad Lake, Vega and Yampa River State Parks.
Passes to Colorado state parks can be purchased at the park as well as online at cpwshop.com.