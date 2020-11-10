Dylan Redwine's Mother Reacts To Mistrial In Mark Redwine's Murder CaseMark Redwine is facing murder charges in the death of his son, Dylan, after he went missing in 2012 near Vallecito Reservoir.

27 minutes ago

Denver City Council Passes 2021 BudgetThe budget has items to help with those experiencing homelessness, rebuilding the economy, keep neighborhoods safe and protect public health.

44 minutes ago

Several Elbert County Residents Are Defying Quarantine Orders, Officials SayElbert County Public Health says some people are contributing to the spread of COVID-19 by disregarding quarantine orders. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Netflix Show ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Features Case Of Christopher Abeyta, Boy Kidnapped In Colorado Springs In 1986A recent episode of the Netflix TV show “Unsolved Mysteries” spotlighted the Colorado case of Christopher Abeyta. The episode was released last month and is titled “Stolen Kids,” and Abeyta’s case was featured towards the end of the program. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Colorado Doctor Shares Insight On Spread Of COVID In Cold WeatherThere's still a lot of debate on whether coronavirus is seasonal.

2 hours ago

Video Shows Bobcats Playing In Boulder BackyardBobcats can be a threat to the pets of Coloradans.

2 hours ago