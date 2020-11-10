DENVER (CBS4)– If you’re like most Coloradans, you love all the outdoor activities our state has to offer. Now those activities are being highlighted in a brand-new podcast from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. ‘Colorado Outdoors’ launched at the end of October and is meant to share just some of the work Colorado Parks and Wildlife is doing. Episodes discuss topics including conservation, recreation, and even Colorado’s newest state park.

“A podcast really has endless opportunities for us and the number of subjects that we can touch on, which is kind of the fun part about it. I think it was an avenue that we wanted to get into because it is a way that we can tell the story of what’s going on across Colorado,” says Jason Clay, Public Information Officer for CPW. “It allows us to talk to Coloradans in a new form, and an extended form.”

One of the latest episodes focuses on the historic wildfires in our state, and the impact they can have on our wildlife. Clay says the impacts are much larger than most people realize.

“One area that may get lost or people may not think about is aquatic life that gets impacted down the road because of wildfires if the lava sediment reaches into our streams and rivers.”

The podcast is not only an opportunity to learn something new, but it’s also a great place to ask questions.

“That’s the fun part about our podcast. If we get lots of questions and people want to know about something, then maybe we can do an episode on it.”

A topic that has been on many people’s minds has been the reintroduction of gray wolves. It’s been a hot topic with the passing of Proposition 114. Clay says they do not have a podcast episode on the issue planned just yet, but he assumes they will do one at some point.

“Our process will be to work with our Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission. I know people will want to hear about what that process is going to entail, so I’d imagine at some point there will probably be an episode where we discuss it.”

Clay says the podcast isn’t just for Coloradans either. He hopes tourists who plan to recreate in our state will listen to it too.

“You know it can be educational and informative, but it can also be something that can inspire people.”

You can listen to ‘Colorado Outdoors’ here https://art19.com/shows/colorado-outdoors or listen to it on any of the following apps:

iHeart Media

Spotify

Apple/iTunes

Google Podcasts

Stitcher

Radio Public

TuneIn

NPROne

Pandora

Amazon Music and Audible