DENVER (CBS4) – As the frightening and sometimes heartbreaking numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise, county and local health authorities are figuratively raising their voices.

In a letter to Gov. Jared Polis’ office and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the Colorado Association of of Local Public Health Officials writes they are worried about “delaying strong medicine.”

It reads in part, “Paradoxically, the ultimate outcome of these delays could be a greater likelihood of moving to the Stay at Home level we all want to avoid.”

Theresa Anselmo is executive director of the association. CBS4 asked if they feel another lockdown should be ordered.

“We prefer not to use the word lockdown. I think at some point we do need to have that

conversation about whether that is necessary or not to protect the people of the state,” Anselmo said.

She says while Colorado has a statewide mask mandate, other uniform orders such as curfews and last calls may be required.

“As water and air don’t recognize the boundaries of counties, neither does COVID,” Anselmo said.

While the governor and state health officials have been the face of the government’s response to the virus the local authorities insist they are the frontline and need to be consulted more.

The governor’s office shared this statement with CBS4:

“For Colorado to get through this pandemic and come out stronger and more resilient, we all need to do our part, that means local, state, and federal governments along with people at home. We created the dial system because this virus is impacting communities in a different way, what is happening in Denver county is different than Jackson county. It’s important to remember that local jurisdictions have always had the ability to enact more restrictive policies than those outlined in the dial and we need to trust that they will do what to protect the health and safety of their residents. However, if there comes a time where we could lose lives due to lack of medical capacity the Governor will not hesitate to take statewide action.”