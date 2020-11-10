DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Hospital Association is sounding the alarm given the number of hospitalizations the state is seeing right now. There are more than 1,100 people in Colorado hospitals suffering from coronavirus — the most the state has seen since the pandemic started.

The CHA says there is still room for patients, but “now is the time that the state must change its current trajectory in order to protect the health care system and its workers.”

“We know people have pandemic fatigue and they want to hang out with neighbors and friends, but these social gatherings are spreading the virus. Now is the time to stop these exposures and avoid more hospitalizations and more deaths,” said Dr. Jean Kutner, Chief Medical Officer at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital and Professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

Other doctors echoed her sentiments, further urging Coloradans to think of businesses.

“Do it to keep our economy open and our businesses open. Everyone has a part to play,” said Jackie Attlesey-Pries, RN, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Boulder Community Health.

While the state has the COVID-19 dial to help counties determine the level of restrictions, several metro area counties have all moved to stricter “Level Orange” rules. Places like restaurants and gyms can only operate at 25% of normal capacity.

“One thing I’ve noticed about our community is that when someone here suffers misfortune, Coloradans rise up always, ‘to take care of their own.’ Did you know that by wearing a mask, we PREVENT great misfortune because it prevents severe illness in ourselves and others,” said Rebecca Moore, MD, Internal Medicine at Melissa Memorial Hospital in Holyoke.

The CHA represents more than 100 member hospitals and health systems in Colorado.