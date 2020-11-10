DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado man says he’s relieved to see the early success reported by Pfizer in the COVID-19 vaccine trial he signed up for this summer. The drug company announced Monday it saw a 90% efficacy rate in clinical studies.

“I wanted to do something helpful,” said Joe Hinson, 33, a vaccine trial participant. “I just kind of wanted to dive in, I didn’t have any reservations.”

Hinson says he was laid off in April because of the pandemic. So, for six months he was looking for work. He wanted to be part of the solution to the coronavirus instead of just staying at home trying to find a new job. He signed up for the trial and took his first shot in August, another shot in September.

“I’m one of the lower risk groups, if something were to happen, I’ve got that covered, so why not?” Hinson told CBS4. “It’s not as bas you think. It’s really, it’s just a flu shot.”

Since then, Hinson has found a new job and continues to update researchers on his progress. He says his initial reaction to the trial was similar to what he notices after getting the influenza vaccination each year. As a young adult with a healthy heart and lungs, he felt comfortable taking on this responsibility even though his family worried for him.

“I have a feeling I got the real one just because I had those side effects and just knowing I usually feel crummy after a flu shot,” he said. “I’m thinking I got the real one.”

While the study remains blind to him, he expects to find out if he got the vaccine as the trial continues. Before then, he is hopeful that Pfizer is reporting promising data along with its German partner in this study, BioNTech. The drug maker plans to seek approval from the FDA to gain emergency use for the vaccine. The pharmaceutical company says it has 50 million doses ready to go, half allocated for the U.S.

“It’s 2020, what has gone right this year?” Hinson said about the success of the trial. “It’s preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best.”

The mRNA vaccine requires a deep freeze during storage and two doses, as Hinson received in the trial. After seeing a friend post about joining the same study, he signed up a week later. Two phone interviews and a screening to see if he had COVID-19 or any symptoms were part of the process. Hinson says he went to the Lynn Institute, patients couldn’t have previous exposure but should be active and interacting in public.

“It’s not that bad, you will be fine,” he said of the trial shot. “I don’t know what you need to be afraid of, I don’t get it.”

The 26-month trial will require Hinson to check in with researchers every six months. He also has to diary any symptoms that could be from the coronavirus. While he does take the necessary precautions and doesn’t like to eat indoors, he visits the gym regularly and doesn’t avoid going out of his home.

“I think we’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, and it’s not a train,” Hinson said.