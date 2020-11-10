Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A recent episode of the Netflix TV show “Unsolved Mysteries” spotlighted the Colorado case of Christopher Abeyta. The episode was released last month and is titled “Stolen Kids,” and Abeyta’s case was featured towards the end of the program.
Abeyta was 7 months old in 1986 when he was taken from his crib in Colorado Springs. His parents have since passed away, but other family members say they’ll never stop looking for him.
Two years ago the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a new age-progressed picture of Abeyta. Three different people voluntarily came forward and said they could possibly be Abeyta. Investigators determined they weren’t after doing DNA tests for each person.
