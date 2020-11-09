PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire destroyed a home in north Pueblo County early Monday morning. Two people inside the home were able to safely evacuate, officials said.
Crews responded to the home in the 3200 block of Overton Road around 5:15 a.m. Officials said an alarm company notified the sheriff’s communication center of the fire alarm going off at the home.
The home is located in an area without fire service. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office volunteer fire team initially responded and requested aid from Pueblo West fire and Pueblo City fire.
“This was great teamwork by all involved in quickly responding to and preventing this fire from spreading to the nearby brush,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “Thankfully, the residents had working smoke alarms that alerted them of the fire and they were safely able to get out of the home. Smoke detectors work. I encourage everyone to check today to make sure their detectors are in working order.”
When deputies arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. It took crews nearly two hours to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.
Officials said the home and a vehicle in an attached garage were a total loss. Investigators are working to pinpoint the cause of the fire, but say it appears to be accidental.