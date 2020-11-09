CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus, Denver News, Denver Nuggets News

DENVER (CBS4) – Michael Malone is urging people in Denver and across Colorado to follow the newest coronavirus guidelines. The Denver Nuggets head coach recorded a video over the weekend where he asked that “everyone to follow the updated COVID protocols.”

Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets congratulates Jamal Murray during the fourth quarter in Game 6.

Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets congratulates Jamal Murray in Florida in September. (credit: by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The City of Denver’s Home by 10 public health order that went into effect on Sunday requires people to be home by 10 p.m., although there are exemptions such as for critical businesses and for people traveling to and from work. Certain businesses that serve alcohol will be required to close at 10 p.m. Residents are also asked to avoid gathering or mixing with other households.

Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 03, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Michael Malone (credit: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Malone also wants everyone to follow the health recommendations to wear a mask when not at home and to wash hands often. He also urged everyone to isolate themselves if they think they’ve been exposed to coronavirus and to get tested if they aren’t feeling well.

“Let’s all do our part to get this thing under control so we can beat this virus together,” Malone said.

Violators of Denver’s health order could face a $999 fine and 300 days in jail, but officials said they expect a high level of compliance and hope to do a minimal level of enforcement. The goal is to avoid another Stay at Home order.

The Denver Nuggets 2020-2021 season is looking like it will start in late December. So far it’s not clear if fans will be allowed at games.

Jesse Sarles

