Comments
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Interstate 76 closed those lanes during the evening commute Monday. The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted that closure just before 5:30 p.m. Monday.
There was no estimate on when the road would reopen. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.
What caused the crash was not released however there were slick and icy spots on roadways throughout the Denver metro area because of snow that fell earlier Monday combined with below freezing temperatures.
I-70 WB: Crash at Exit 269B – I-76. Road closed. Avoid the area. There is no estimated time of reopening. https://t.co/8U9QVjttAY
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 10, 2020