LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– There will be a full closure of Interstate 25 at US 34 into Loveland on Monday night into Tuesday morning. The Colorado Department of Transportation has been working in the area for a while to widen the highway and build a new bridge.
Crews will pour concrete for the new portion of the bridge over I-25. CDOT said once completed, “the bridge will ease traffic congestion by adding an additional thru lane in each direction, reconfiguring the on- and off-ramps and improve pedestrian access.”
The full closure will happen on the ramps over I-25 from 9 p.m. Nov. 9, until 5 a.m., Nov. 10.
Additional Information From CDOT:
- I-25 traffic will be detoured up and over I-25 on Exit 257/US 34.
- Westbound US 34 traffic will be detoured north on I-25 to Exit 259/ Crossroads Blvd. Turn left on Crossroads Blvd. and the go south on I-25 to Exit 257/ US 34.
- Eastbound US 34 traffic will be detoured south on I-25 to Exit 255/ CO 402. Turn left on CO 402 and go north on I-25 to Exit 257/ US 34.
The bridge work is part of the I-25 North Express Lanes: Johnstown to Fort Collins Project.