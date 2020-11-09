SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of Interstate 70 was closed through Colorado’s high country on Monday. Colorado State Patrol responded to multiple crashes near the Eisenhower Tunnels.
That included a semi-truck that crashed on slick roads. Investigators say they believe the truck hit the guardrail. Another car later crashed as a result of the semi-truck crash.
Westbound lanes are closed at the Eisenhower Johnson Tunnels, while eastbound lanes are closed at the Silverthorne exit.
Pictures from CSP show the trailer damaged and its contents thrown across the area. CSP did not have details about what is in the boxes.
❗️TRAVEL ALERT ❗️I-70 is CLOSED in both directions between Silverthorne/Exit 205 and just east of the Eisenhower Tunnel (MP 215) due to a CMV crash. Motorists are being detoured onto US 6 Loveland Pass. Travelers should plan for delays as crews work to safely to clear the crash. pic.twitter.com/3XxIoBXruD
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 9, 2020
The truck driver was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries. It’s also not clear when the lanes will reopen.