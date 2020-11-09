CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of Interstate 70 was closed through Colorado’s high country on Monday. Colorado State Patrol responded to multiple crashes near the Eisenhower Tunnels.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

That included a semi-truck that crashed on slick roads. Investigators say they believe the truck hit the guardrail. Another car later crashed as a result of the semi-truck crash.

Westbound lanes are closed at the Eisenhower Johnson Tunnels, while eastbound lanes are closed at the Silverthorne exit.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Pictures from CSP show the trailer damaged and its contents thrown across the area. CSP did not have details about what is in the boxes.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

The truck driver was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries. It’s also not clear when the lanes will reopen.

