ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Elbert County Public Health says some people are contributing to the spread of COVID-19 by disregarding quarantine orders. Health officials said they are aware of several instances where people under quarantine orders continued their normal daily routines.
Officials said failure to comply with a quarantine order in Elbert County is subject to a fine of up to $1,000 and imprisonment in the county jail for up to one year.
“The last thing Elbert County Public Health wants to do is to have to pursue enforcement of such penalties. Individuals under quarantine orders are strongly encouraged to consider the community-wide implications of their decisions to ignore such orders,” stated Dwayne Smith, Director of Elbert County Public Health.
Elbert county is currently under Level Orange on the state’s dial dashboard. The county’s two-week cumulative incidence rate is 322.27 out of 100,000 people, putting it in danger of moving to Level Red, or Stay at Home. The county’s two-week average positivity rate is 10.34%, which is in the Level Orange range.
The county reported 13 new cases of PCR-confirmed COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total count to 322. There are no new cases of serology-confirmed COVID-19 in the county. The total from these infections remains at 31.