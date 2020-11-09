EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– There’s a new push for people in El Paso County to do little things that could make a big impact during the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign is #SmallActs and it’s in response to the surge in coronavirus cases in that region.
Some of the examples provide by the campaign include being the first to mask up, staying at home when you are sick, getting tested for COVID-19, and avoiding gatherings with people outside your household.
Join us in committing to #SmallActs to help make #BigImpacts on El Paso County's COVID-19 Numbers. Our local case count is climbing at an alarming rate, but we can all do our part to bring those numbers back down. Share how you're doing your part and use #SmallActs. pic.twitter.com/gLHmv7qbZt
— El Paso County, Colorado (@epcpio) November 9, 2020
El Paso County is encouraging people to share their experiences on social media with #SmallActs.