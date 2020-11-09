CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– There’s a new push for people in El Paso County to do little things that could make a big impact during the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign is #SmallActs and it’s in response to the surge in coronavirus cases in that region.

(credit: El Paso County)

Some of the examples provide by the campaign include being the first to mask up, staying at home when you are sick, getting tested for COVID-19, and avoiding gatherings with people outside your household.

(credit: El Paso County)

El Paso County is encouraging people to share their experiences on social media with #SmallActs.

(credit: El Paso County)

