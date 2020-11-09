DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo is preparing for the 30th Anniversary of Zoo Lights. The annual event features more than a million lightbulbs twinkling across 80 acres at the zoo.
Tickets to Zoo Lights are currently on sale for Denver Zoo Members. The sale opens to the general public on Nov. 12 at 10 a.m.
Zoo Lights will open nightly from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Nov. 23 through Dec. 31. The first two weeks are dedicated to zoo members only at a discounted rate of $20 for adults and $10 for kids ages 3 and up.
This year, the Denver Zoo has implemented a 5-ticket limit in compliance with local COVID-19 safety mandates.
Daytime admission to the zoo does not include Zoo Lights. The zoo will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26 and Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
Tickets for the general public are $15-$25 and only available online. You can purchase tickets at denverzoo.org/events/zoolights/.