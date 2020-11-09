Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools is preparing to unveil new disinfecting lights on school buses. District officials say 10 buses already have the VioSafe lights.
The lights shine in a 12-foot radius, killing germs, the district said in a news release on Monday. They add the light is safe for humans and animals.
The devices come with two settings — high and low. The low light levels will be used in darker or dark settings, the district stated.
The entire fleet is expected to have the lights installed by January of 2021.
The district plans to unveil the new lights on Tuesday.