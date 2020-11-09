CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio confirmed the news at his Monday news conference, while also offering a bit of good news for the rookie tight end.

“The fortunate thing is that it’s just the ACL and the ACL only,” said Fangio. “Many times when you get an ACL it involves some other ligaments, so his rehab and repair should go clean and he should be back as good as new next season.”

Okwuegbunam immediately grabbed his knee following his lone reception in the game. He was able to walk off under his own power, but did not return to the field.

Okwuegbunam was the Broncos 4th round pick in the 2020 draft, and had 11 receptions and one touchdown in four games this season.

He joins a long list of injured Broncos including Von Miller, Courtland Sutton, Jurrell Casey, Mike Purcell and Justin Strnad.

The Broncos (3-5) will return to the field on Sunday when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders.

