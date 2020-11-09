Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A jury in Jefferson County has found Darrell Wall guilty of sexually assaulting five women. Wall lured his victim into his van or RV by offering them a ride or a warm and dry place to sleep.
Lakewood police were contacted last year by a woman who was sexually assaulted and identified Wall as her attacker.
After an investigation, more women came forward and reported being assaulted by Wall between June 2018 and November 2019.
Wall will be sentenced in January 2021.