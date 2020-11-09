LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Larimer County Damage Assessment Team finished its work related to the Cameron Peak Fire. It’s still burning, but is 92% contained.
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says the largest wildfire in Colorado’s history destroyed 461 buildings — 224 were homes. The office says 42 of the 224 homes were primary residences.
The team detailed the dates and locations of their assessments as:
- September 7 – Poudre Canyon south of Highway 14 near Archer’s Poudre River Resort and the Monument Gulch area
- September 25 and 26 – Poudre Canyon between the Fish Hatchery and Rustic, the Manhattan Road area, and the Boy Scout Ranch Road area
- October 14 – Upper and Lower Buckhorn areas, Crystal Mountain, Bobcat Ridge, Buckskin Heights, Redstone Canyon, Storm Mountain, The Retreat, and Pingree Park
“We feel the pain of being displaced and not having a home to go back to. In the midst of this hurt, I am so proud of the deputies, firefighters, and a variety of other officers from many law enforcement agencies who heroically evacuated thousands and thousands of people and made sure that no one felt the pain of losing a loved one to this fire. It was an amazing effort, and I am thankful,” said Sheriff Justin E. Smith.
The damage assessment team says it was not able to find contact information for all property owners. Those who found damage to their property, but were not notified prior are asked to email the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management at oem@larimer.org with your name, address, and current telephone number.
The fire started on Aug. 13 southwest of Red Feather Lakes. It has since burned 208,913 acres.