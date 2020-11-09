AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– One of more than 200 participants in Colorado in a phase three clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine at UCHealth has kept up his exercising and normal routine. Michael Rouse, 66, of Central Park, is taking part in the Moderna study for the coronavirus vaccine.
So far, he has received two shots of what he believes were the vaccine and not a placebo. Rouse said that he has had reactions that lasted 12 hours after the first shot and 24 hours after the second.
“Full body aches, muscle aches, chills, nausea, headache and a little bit of diarrhea,” said Rouse. “And after that, I’ve been feeling great.”
Rouse said he signed up for the study after there was a call for people of color. He wanted to show other African Americans that you have to have faith in the system, our doctors and the scientists.
“One of more than 200 participants in Colorado in a phase three clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine …” — it may interest you to learn that there are dozens, utilizing different technology. Moderna’s vaccine is based on the direct delivery of mRNA encoding SARS-Co-V2 spike protein by means of liposomes, other vaccines rely on tailored adenoviruses.