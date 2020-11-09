DENVER (CBS4) – Snow will continue in the Colorado mountains Monday morning before spreading east to the Denver metro area Monday afternoon. Accumulation is expected to be minor at lower elevations.

Snow initially developed in the mountains late Saturday before taking a break for most of Sunday. Then snow returned Sunday night with total snow averaging about 6 inches above 9,000 feet through early Monday morning. However, some mountain areas in southwest Colorado like Wolf Creek have reported more than 2 feet of snow through early Monday morning. It’s much needed moisture considering the grim statewide drought.

It’s also southwest Colorado where the only Winter Storm Warning is in effect. It continues until 11 p.m. Monday for 4 to 8 inches of additional snow for the mountains surrounding Telluride, Lake City, Wolf Creek Pass, and Silverton.

Farther north there are no watches, warnings, or advisories in effect for the I-70 mountain corridor but the mountains of Summit and Eagle Counties as well as the Winter Park area should get 3-6 inches of additional snow through Monday night.

For Denver and the Front Front Range, the snow should spread across the area during the afternoon hours and then largely end before midnight Monday night. Total accumulation is expected to be under 2 inches in most neighborhoods and some areas may not get any accumulation. Slightly higher amounts are expected in the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer counties.

Sunshine will return on Tuesday but chilly temperatures will continue all week. In fact, this week will average 20 to 30 degrees colder than last week.