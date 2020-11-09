DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis announced a new campaign on Monday to help support Colorado small businesses during the holiday season. The state launched a Shop Local Colorado website, which lists local businesses in communities across Colorado.

Coloradans are encouraged to use the hashtag #ShopLocalColorado on social media to show their support for the campaign. Small businesses can also access graphics and flyers in the #ShopLocalColorado Social Media Toolkit.

“Colorado’s small businesses, entrepreneurs and restaurants are an economic engine for so many communities across Colorado and while the pandemic has created unique challenges, we are resilient and will build back stronger,” said Gov. Polis. “I encourage every Coloradan to shop local this holiday season and purchase superior grown in Colorado and made in Colorado products so we can support our small businesses that create local jobs, strengthen our communities, and fuel our economic momentum.”

According to Polis’ office, there are more than 611,000 small businesses in Colorado, which employ more than 1.1 million people. These employees make up nearly 50% of the Colorado workforce.

State officials say more than 99% of Colorado businesses are small businesses. Of those, firms with fewer than 100 employees have the largest share of small business employment.

“As a former small business owner, I know how important local participation is to business success and sustainability,” said OEDIT Executive Director Betsy Markey. “That’s doubly true today as small business owners retool and reimagine their business models to safely serve customers. When we shop local this holiday season, we receive the best of Colorado goods and services while giving the vital support that sustains local jobs and businesses. By shopping local, our spending helps our neighbors and our economy.”

This year, Small Business Saturday falls on Nov. 28. The Small Business Administration reports that when you shop locally, 70% of spending stays in the local economy.